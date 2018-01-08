Slippery road conditions cause accidents overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _While MoDOT was treating the roads, there were still some accidents Sunday night. Around 11:45 p.m., police say an SUV hit some black ice and overturned on Oakland Avenue near Oakview Place in west St. Louis. There were no serious injuries.

About an hour later, three vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of Marcus and Carter avenues in north St. Louis. A car driving on Marcus hit a patch of black ice and struck a stop sign. Moments later, another car hit that same patch of black ice and struck the front porch of a home and a parked vehicle.

Police say the driver who hit the porch planned to have a family member take them to the hospital. The other driver was not injured.