1 child dead, 1 seriously injured in Chicago crash

CHICAGO (AP) _ Police say a 6-year-old boy is dead and an 8-year-old boy was seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV during a crash in Chicago.

Police say a 28-year-old man driving the SUV with the children inside failed to stop at a red light on Monday on the city’s South Side and collided with another SUV. The boys were taken to a hospital and police say the 6-year-old was later pronounced dead.

A statement from police says the man who failed to stop was given several citations, including two for not having the children properly restrained in the SUV and one for not having insurance.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released. Police say the older boy was stable condition. The crash is under investigation.