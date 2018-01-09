× 2 arrested in Missouri in theft of car with infant inside

OZARK, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say two people have been arrested on suspicion of stealing a car with a 5-month-old baby inside from a southwest Missouri convenience store.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Greene County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. James Craigmyle said the arrests were made Monday in the town of Ozark. The names of the suspects weren’t immediately released.

The child’s aunt told police she went into a Rogersville convenience store for just a couple of minutes last week and left her niece in her Chevrolet Impala. When she returned the car was gone.

An Amber Alert was issued and within 45 minutes, someone spotted a car matching the description near Ozark. By the time deputies arrived the car thief was gone but the baby was found in the back seat. She was unharmed.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader