2 teens killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. _ A deadly crash in Jefferson County kills two teens and leaves two others injured. It happened around 6 p.m. near Highland Baptist Church Road and Highway A, north of Hillsboro.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says two drivers stopped to help a stalled motorist. As they were pushing the disabled car off the road, another driver crashed into them.

Genevieve Brown, 19 and 18-year-old Warsha Kumar were killed.

The driver accused of causing the crash remained at the scene.