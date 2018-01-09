Amazon Alexa to release smart glasses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Amazon's digital assistant is making its way from speakers, mirrors, and appliances to some smart glasses. Amazon is teaming up with the company that makes Blade Smart Glasses.

These specs can provide weather reports, video conferencing, even directions. With alexa`s help, you can have the glasses project directions, menus, weather reports, sports scores and other alerts right in front of your eyes.

You`ll still be able to see your real life physical surroundings at the same time.

The Blade Smart Glasses will hit the market in March at a cost of $1,000.