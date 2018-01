Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. _ An attempted restaurant robbery early this morning in Webster Groves. It happened just before 2 a.m. at Dewey's Pizza on east Lockwood Avenue near Plant Avenue.

A delivery man was unloading supplies from his semi when a man walked up and displayed a gun. The robber then fled the scene empty-handed.

There is no word on why he ran.

No one was injured.