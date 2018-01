Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – He was a former state champion in basketball that lost his life after what police believe was an accidental shooting.

Eric Clark was a regular at Vashon basketball practices. He didn't play there, but his former coach is there. Clark liked being around other people and other people liked being around him.

FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks to Tony Irons about the tragic death of the player who was known by many as "Smoov".