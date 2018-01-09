Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…JANUARY 10, 2018

Warmer this afternoon(Wednesday) thanks to a breezy southerly flow…warmest 2 to 4 pm into the 50’s…but the gloom will hang tough keeping temps down…Interesting point…if we had full sun and this southerly flow we would rise into the 70’s…but we do not!.this is a break…just a break…and not the January thaw(thats coming) Thursday a system from the west moves in…the southern track…but the northern track also has a cold front dropping our way…good times… developing rain on Thursday especially in the afternoon and into the evening…kicking to light snow and sleet late Thursday night and early Friday…light is the key word….an inch or less…a pretty impressive temp drop late Thursday into Thursday evening…some light, dry snow Friday night…then back to big cold over the weekend…25 at dropping Saturday…the low 8 degrees. There is alot of chatter about a weekend system…way too many questions…looking like its too far south and east…but will be watching.