Drew Lock will return for senior season at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, MO – University of Missouri-Columbia quarterback Drew Lock will return for his senior season in 2018. Lock had been considering early entry into the 2018 NFL Draft. After consulting with family and coaches, he has chosen to return to Mizzou for his final year.

Proud to be a TRUE SON… pic.twitter.com/xNK4aTfCGT — Drew Lock (@DrewLock23) January 9, 2018

In a statement, Lock said “I’m very excited to be coming back for my senior year, and I’m really optimistic about what we can do as a team next season.”

He went on to thank Coach Barry Odom and the rest of the Mizzou staff for help during his decision-making process.

Lock, from Lee Summit, MO, is a sports management major at Mizzou.