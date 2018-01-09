Endangered Person Advisory issued for 9-year-old North County child

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is on the lookout for a missing 9-year-old male child. The child was seen Tuesday morning around 8:15 am at his school located in the 5000 block of Parker Road in Florissant Missouri.

It’s believed that Jewell Williams IV may be in the company of biological mother, 44-year-old Rozina Jones-Williams. William currently doesn’t have legal custody of Jewell William IV.

Police say the child and a woman were seen walking toward a dark sedan on the school parking lot.

Jewell Williams IV is African-America male, is 5’ 3”, 105 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing earmuffs, a blue shirt, and khaki pants.

Rozina Jones-Williams, is an African-American female, 5’04’, 180 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen one or both subjects, please call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.