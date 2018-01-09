Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

Endangered Person Advisory issued for 9-year-old North County child

Posted 11:50 pm, January 9, 2018, by , Updated at 11:49PM, January 9, 2018

Jewell Williams IV

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is on the lookout for a missing 9-year-old male child.  The child was seen Tuesday morning around 8:15 am at his school located in the 5000 block of Parker Road in Florissant Missouri.

It’s believed that Jewell Williams IV may be in the company of biological mother, 44-year-old Rozina Jones-Williams.  William currently doesn’t have legal custody of Jewell William IV.

Police say the child and a woman were seen walking toward a dark sedan on the school parking lot.

Jewell Williams IV is African-America male, is 5’ 3”, 105 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.  He was wearing earmuffs, a blue shirt, and khaki pants.

Rozina Jones-Williams, is an African-American female, 5’04’, 180 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Rozina Jones-Williams

If you have seen one or both subjects, please call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

Photo Gallery