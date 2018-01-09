× Father turns teen son into police after finding child porn on phone

O’FALLON, MO – A Missouri father turned his 17-year-old son into police after finding images of a naked sleeping toddler on his phone. Andrew Spensberger now faces child pornography charges.

The teen’s father found naked images of a sleeping 2-year-old on his son’s phone on December 30, 2016. He confiscated the device after punishment for other bad behavior.

Police say the images were of one of Andrew’s girlfriend’s relatives. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Spensberger was planning to sell them for $350 to a classmate he suspects is a pedophile. His father says his son owes people money and wasn’t interested in the images.

Spensberger’s father Paul told the DailyMail.com that he was,”‘disgusted’ by the images and felt he had no other option than to contact police in the hope that it would finally scare his son, who suffers behavioral problems and is often in trouble for theft, into changing his ways.”

Paul runs his own construction business and says he wants to teach his son a lesson. He is refusing to pay his adolescent’s $10,000 bond and Andrew remains at the St. Charles County jail.

The DailyMail reports that Paul he was torn about reporting his son, but felt he had no choice. The phone the photos are stored on is registered to his brother’s name.

Paul has been in contact with the photographed child’s family and says they have forgiven his son.