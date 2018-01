Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — FOX 2 now has over 800,000 Facebook fans. To show our appreciation we're saying, "Thank you." Our anchors and reporters will be sending video "shout-outs" to several of our followers on social media.

How do you get your favorite FOX 2 personality to send you a personalized greeting? Just comment on this Facebook post with the name of one of our anchors or reporters. We'll respond with a video to several lucky fans.