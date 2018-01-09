Glendale residents still being plagued with water main breaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE, MO - “It’s been trying.” That’s how Glendale resident John Bray described the sporadic water outages he’s experienced in the wake of hundreds of water main breaks in the St. Louis area.

One of the latest problems surfaced Tuesday when a small section of Bismark Ave. in Glendale buckled. Barriers were placed around the damaged area reducing traffic to one lane.

“We patched it. We thought we had it taken care of,” said Missouri American Spokesman Brian Russell. “Well, it turns out it washed away in a different spot that we weren’t aware of and so that started to collapse.”

Glendale officials sent out a notice through social media advising residents that Bismark Ave. will be closed from Barron to Belvedere Lanes beginning 7 am Wednesday so repairs can be made.

Russell said Missouri American Water is starting to catch up on the number of calls the company has been receiving. He said the number of issues the company is trying to address has dropped from 200 to 130.

“We’re steadily making progress. I’m very happy to report to the people of St. Louis County that the problem is getting much better,” Russell said.

He praised the work of Missouri American crews saying, “It’s been a very unpleasant job for a couple weeks and they’ve been out there in all conditions working on these broken mains.”