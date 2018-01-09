× Greitens touts Missouri’s own plan to keep lakes clean

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is urging the Environmental Protection Agency to let the state take care of its own lakes and reservoirs.

The Republican governor on Monday submitted comment to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt seeking approval for Missouri to implement its plan to reduce nutrient runoff and slow the growth of algae blooms, which can be harmful to people, fish and birds.

The EPA announced a plan for Missouri last month, as required in a 2016 settlement of a lawsuit filed by he Missouri Coalition for the Environment.

Greitens says the EPA plan would cost $1.7 billion, which would be passed on to an estimated 500,000 families through higher sewer bills. The state’s alternative plan approved by the Missouri Clean Water Commission last week would cost $83.1 million.