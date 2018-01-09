× Guard told police he felt threatened before deadly shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Court records say a security guard felt threatened before fatally shooting one person around 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day at a Columbia restaurant.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the guard hasn’t been charged in the shooting that killed 30-year-old Anthony Desean Warren. The court records are part of an evidence tampering case filed against a man accused of running off with a gun that two others had tussled over before the guard entered a Waffle House restaurant and ordered them to drop the weapon. During the tussle, the gun had gone off, striking one person in the leg.

Although the men dropped the gun, the guard told police he felt threatened as people began to crowd around him and shot Warren once to protect himself.

