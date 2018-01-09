Jefferson County teen and fellow Army Reservist struck and killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO - Two Army reservists were killed when they were struck by a car on a Jefferson County highway. Genny Brown, a Hillsboro High graduate, and her friend went through Army training together. They died together standing outside their vehicle Monday evening.

Genny's mom, Christy Brown, said, “I’m holding up. I’m just worried about my husband. They were really close and she was our only daughter.”

Genny Brown, 19, and Warsha Kuman, 18, from Yakima, WA, 19 were traveling on Highway A not far from Hillsboro when their car broke down in an unlit area.

Cpl. Justin Wheetley with the Missouri Highway Patrol says, “Right now, the investigation indicates the rear of the vehicle may have been in the roadway.”

People pulled ahead of them and tried to help. The Missouri Highway Patrol says an 84-year-old woman and her 91-year-old companion drove into the teen’s car which in turn hit them. Genny was killed immediately. Warsha died hours later.

“She was a great girl,” explains Christy Brown. “She did what she wanted. She was an inspiration for a lot of people. She was a firecracker. She had so many friends.”

Genny had a varied collection of dreams and goals.

“She wanted to be a lawyer. She wanted to own a Volkswagen shop in Arizona she wanted to be a mother. She would have been a really great mother. She was really good with kids.”

At this point, it does appear anyone will be ticketed or charged.

Cpl. Wheetley says, “There’s no indication of negligence or malicious intent."

The investigation is not yet complete. The elderly couple suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. The 84-year-old woman has a clean driving record.

Christy Brown is grateful for all the love and support she’s been feeling from friends.

“Thank you. I've had so many people call. It makes me feel happy that some many people care…that she was loved.”

38.232277 -90.562903