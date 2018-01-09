Man killed while running across I-55 Tuesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A fatal crash involving a pedestrian closed northbound I-55 near 7th street Tuesday morning. Police say a man was running across the interstate at 6:40am when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

An accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene. The man's body will remain there until their investigation is complete. It is not clear why the man was running across the highway during rush hour traffic.

Northbound I-55 has reopened. But, traffic is backed up because lanes are closed while first responders work.

