× Man suffers medical issue in fatal I-64 accident

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – One person is dead and two others were transported to the hospital after authorities say a man’s medical condition may have caused a seven-car crash in St. Charles County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 4 pm Tuesday afternoon when a male driver exiting Interstate 64 at Highway 94 suffered some sort of medical condition that caused him to continue driving through the intersection off 94 and right into a chain reaction accident.

The intersection was shut down for several hours as investigators worked to determine the cause of the accident.