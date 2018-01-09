× Margie’s Money Saver: Up to 80% off clearance items at JC Penney online

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It’s deals galore at JC Penney online! Right now get up to 80 percent off clearance items for the entire family! Check out discounts on clothing, shoes, jewelry, home decor and more.

Plus online only, you can get 65 percent off when you spend $100 or more or half off when you spend $50 or more on select regular prices items.

You will need a coupon code to get the additional savings.

To learn more visit: https://www.jcpenney.com/

Coupon Code: 4DEALS