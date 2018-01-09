Metro restaurants to help raise money for former Rock Hill officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO — Former Rock Hill Police Officer Matt Crosby is one day closer to getting his own smart home. The 37-year-old officer was shot and paralyzed in the line of duty nearly eight years ago. On Friday, dozens of restaurants across the metro area are taking part in a fundraising effort to help pay for the home by having a dine out event.

"I'm still amazing at all the people that want to help, it's just amazing," Crosby told Fox 2 on Tuesday.

The new home will have wider doorways for his wheelchair, a swimming pool for swim therapy, a garage and much more. He said his two sons, who are 14 and15-years-old, can't wait to get moved into the home.

The former officer said he has had to learn to live life with a new level of patience.

"You can't just hop in your truck and do something, it takes a little bit getting ready and getting in the truck," he said.

Crosby said he wasn't able to attend the dine out event last year because he was on bed rest, and said he can't wait to attend this year and celebrate his 38th birthday.

He said he thinks the new home will help him move forward in life.

"I think it will really give me that fresh start that I need and move on with my life and have happier days," he said.

The groundbreaking is scheduled to take place in a few weeks. Crosby's family says he will be able to move in the home around the one-year mark after the groundbreaking.