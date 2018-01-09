× National headquarters reviewing Missouri fraternity

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The national headquarters of Sigma Alpha Epsilon has told its chapter at the University of Missouri to stop all chapter operations until further notice.

The Fraternity Service Center issued the cease-and-desist order for the Missouri chapter last month after an investigation into health and safety violations at the house.

Johnny Sao, spokesman for SAE, says the national group is still investigating the case and appropriate actions will be taken when the review is done.

Missouri spokesman Christian Basi told The Columbia Missourian said the actions were initiated by the national organization, not the university.

SAE is the fifth Missouri fraternity to be suspended in the past two years, three of them for hazing violations.

