Prosecutors: St. Louis man drunk when car hit 2 girls

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis prosecutors say a man’s blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit when he drove onto a sidewalk and struck two girls before driving away.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 25-year-old Sujeet Gurung was charged Sunday with intoxicated driving-related charges and leaving the scene of a crash. He does not yet have an attorney.

Charging documents say Gurung was speeding in a Toyota Corolla Saturday evening when he ran off the road and struck the girls. The ages of the girls were not available. Both were seriously injured.

Authorities say Gurung’s car struck another car, causing a man to suffer a neck injury.

Court records say a breath test after Gurung’s arrest showed a blood-alcohol content of .226. The legal limit in Missouri is .008.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com