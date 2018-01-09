× St. Louis Public Library’s Black History Month celebration will feature Rev. Jesse Jackson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The St. Louis Public Library’s Black History Month celebration will feature The Reverend Jesse Jackson. He will be available for two special appearances on February 18 at Christ Church Cathedral located at 1210 Locust Street.

FOX 2’s very own Kim Hudson will interview Rev. Jackson about his life as a Civil Rights pioneer and his thoughts on the work yet to be done for equality in America.

His first appearance will run from 1:15-2:45 p.m. and the second will run from 3:10-4:40 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public but reservations are required.

Known as the “conscience of the nation,” Rev. Jackson has also been called “the great unifier” because he challenges Americans to establish just and humane priorities. He has brought people together across lines of race, class, gender, and belief.

Rev. Jackson’s appearance is made possible by the generous support of U.S. Bank and the St. Louis Public Library Foundation.

For additional information visit: brownpapertickets.com