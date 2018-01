Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Are you keeping your New Year's resolutions? Setting some reasonable expectations for yourself is a good idea.

Dr. Kristin Oliver is a sports medicine and regenerative orthopedic specialist with Blue Tail Medical Group. She says that it's good to want to improve yourself, but people make some mistakes when embarking on a new exercise program.

More information: www.Bluetailmedicalgroup.Com