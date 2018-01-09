Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

Trocheck helps Panthers rally past Blues 7-4

Posted 10:23 pm, January 9, 2018, by , Updated at 10:22PM, January 9, 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 1: Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues skates during the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Practice Day at Busch Stadium on January 1, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist, leading the Florida Panthers to a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

The Panthers rallied from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to snap a three-game losing streak. Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov each had a goal and two assists, and James Reimer stopped 26 shots in his 15th straight start.

St. Louis has lost three straight against Florida at Scottrade Center. Vladimir Tarasenko and Paul Stastny each had a goal and an assist for the Blues, and Colton Parayko and Tage Thompson also scored.