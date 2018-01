Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Give the gift of warmth and help out Heat Up St. Louis. Gentry Trotter is looking for volunteers for the annual Hardees Rise 'n Shine fundraiser on Friday, February 9, 2018.

Help prevent area residents from using unsafe heating methods during the cold winter months. In 2016 the organization raised more than $300,000.

18th Annual Hardee's Rise 'N Shine

Volunteers As Celebrity Greeters

Firms, Groups, First-Responders

Sign up: Heatupstlouis.org