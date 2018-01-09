Win Paw Patrol Live Tickets!

X barks the spot in the new tour PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” coming to Peabody Opera House January 20 – 21! STLMoms wants to give you a chance to win a family-four pack of tickets to see the show!

It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay, and Mayor Goodway is getting ready for a big celebration! But first, Ryder and his team of pirate pups must rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. When they do, they also discover a secret pirate treasure map! The PAW Patrol set out over land and sea to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway’s celebration before Mayor Humdinger finds it first! The pups will need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including some help from the newest pup … Tracker!

Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

PAW PATROL LIVE! "THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE" SCHEDULE

January 20, 2018 10:00 AM

January 20, 2018 2:00 PM

January 20, 2018 6:00 PM

January 21, 2018 10:00 AM

January 21, 2018 2:00 PM

