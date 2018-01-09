Win Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper tickets before they go on sale!

Singer/Songwriter Rod Stewart, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-music icon, announced plans to come to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with legendary Cyndi Lauper as his special guest on Sunday, August 19, 2018! FOX 2 wants you to win a pair of premium tickets EVERY DAY THIS WEEK before tickets go on sale to the public Friday, January 12 via www.LiveNation.com.

Pre-sales begin Tuesday, January 9 at 10:00 a.m. local time; tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time via www.livenation.com. For complete details on presales, ticketing and tour information, please visit: https://fanclub.rodstewart.com/, LiveNation.com or CyndiLauper.com. Citi® is the official presale credit card for select markets of the Rod Stewart with Special Guest Cyndi Lauper tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning January 9 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass® Program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. *American Express® will hold a presale for tickets to the Hollywood Bowl concert only, visit americanexpress.com/entertainment for more information.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Register to win a pair of premium tickets! Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, January 12 at Noon.

Contest rules