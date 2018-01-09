× Woman pleads guilty to shooting at officers during pursuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Missouri woman who fired at officers and other motorists during a police chase is facing up to 35 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors said 25-year-old Victoria Ann Buol, of Boonville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three crimes that occurred when she and 27-year-old Russell Dean Moore, of Fulton, were being pursued by officers in April 2016 on Interstate 70 near Columbia. The two fired at officers and at semi-trailer trucks during the chase.

They were being pursued because they were driving a Jeep stolen in Columbia. The chase ended in Callaway County when the Jeep ran out of gas.

Moore pleaded guilty to the same charges in December.

Buol is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 35 years in federal prison without parole, up to life without parole.