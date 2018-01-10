Back in business: Herbie’s restaurant in Clayton to re-open following flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - A popular Clayton restaurant will re-open after it was plagued with problems including a water main break, frozen pipes, and flooding.

Herbie’s Restaurant, at the corner of Brentwood Boulevard and Maryland Avenue, has been closed since January 2.

The headaches began at the end of 2017 when crews responded to a possible natural gas leak outside the building. The leak shut off the heat over New Year’s Day.

2018 kicked off with a series of related problems when staff returned to work. On January 2nd, workers came to find that pipes had frozen and burst. Water was seeping through various parts of the restaurant.

“All of the sudden, a line in the building just cracked, and it started coming out of the exterior of the building, and then into our dining room, our kitchen, our offices,” Herbie’s Owner Aaron Teitelbaum said. “I would say three to four inches throughout the restaurant.”

The bar was spared from the damage. But the other rooms were a different story. Among the items to be replaced: artwork, carpet, and nearly everything in the cooler.

Teitelbaum said he is grateful that he has insurance and a dedicated staff. Still, he says, being out of work for several days can take a toll.

“That’s been the tough part, being down that long. That’s a difficult thing. In our world, many of our team members, they do live paycheck to paycheck. And so that’s the hardest part,” he said.

Contractors have been working around the clock to make repairs. Wednesday afternoon, new carpet was installed, marking a new beginning for the restaurant, which opened its doors in 2016 after moving from its original location in the Central West End.

Teitelbaum said he is thankful he and his staff can resume operations Thursday.

“We’re blessed to still be able to be here and to serve you,” he said.