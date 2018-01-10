× Big Second Half Lifts Mizzou over Georgia

A 48 point second half made up for a sloppy first twenty minutes and the Missouri Tigers beat Georgia 68-56 on Wednesday night in Columbia, MO.

Jontay Porter and Kassius Robertson led Mizzou in scoring with 15 points each. Jeremiah Tilmon and Jordan Geist chipped in ten points apiece.

Georgia lead 23-20 at halftime as the Tigers struggled to score in the first half. The plan for the second half for Mizzou was simple, get the ball inside! Porter and Tilmon were the recipients of the inside buckets as the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 48-33 in the final twenty minutes.

The win boosts Missouri’s season record to 12-4 and 2-1 in SEC play.