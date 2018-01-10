× Central Illinois college names new Lincoln museum director

LINCOLN, Ill. (AP) _ The curator at the Lincoln Heritage Museum at Lincoln College has been selected as its new director.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports Anne Moseley will replace Tom McLaughlin, who’s been the director since 2015 and is taking a financial services job.

Moseley has been with the museum since 2011 and had been the assistant director and curator. She’s a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and the University of Illinois at Springfield.

She says in a statement that she’s humbled and fortunate to be “entrusted with this responsibility.”

The museum in Logan County began with a donation of historical material in 1942 and has grown. It now features interactive exhibits and lessons for school groups.

The museum focuses on the life and legacy of Lincoln, particularly as it relates to Illinois.

___

Information from: The Pantagraph