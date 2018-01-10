Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY…JANUARY 11, 2018

Thursday a system from the west moves in…the southern track…but the northern track also has a cold front dropping our way…A strong cold front… developing rain showers on Thursday especially in the afternoon and into the evening…kicking to light snow and sleet and freezing rain late Thursday afternoon and into the evening…the focus…5pm to 10pm and from the STL area and points south and east…light is the key word….an inch or less…a pretty impressive temp drop late Thursday into Thursday evening…some light, dry snow flurries Friday night…then back to big cold over the weekend…25 at dropping Saturday…the low 8 degrees. There is alot of chatter about a weekend system…still thinking the core of the system is too far south and east…cold dry air…the high pressure winning out