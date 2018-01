Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ St. Louis County police arrested a driver this morning after he led police on a chase overnight. The pursuit began in Bridgeton.

County police put spikes across Interstate 270 at Highway 367. The driver ran over the spikes, but kept driving on flat tires until he reached the Quik Trip in Bellefontaineaine Neighbors.

That's where police arrested him.

There is no word on why police were chasing the man. The car was not stolen.