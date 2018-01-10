LIVE VIDEO: Trump Meets With Norway PM
Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

Eagle Days this weekend at Old Chain of Rocks Bridge

Posted 1:02 pm, January 10, 2018, by , Updated at 12:51PM, January 10, 2018

The recent cold snap may have been uncomfortable for us, but it’s brought bald eagles to the area in big numbers. That’s good news for this weekend’s Eagle Days Festival at the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge. Dan Zarlenga from the Missouri Department of Conservation and a representative from the World Bird Sanctuary visit Fox 2 News at Noon to talk about these amazing birds and what’s happening this weekend.

Eagle Days at the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge
Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Just south of I-270 and Riverview Drive
Free