Eagle Days this weekend at Old Chain of Rocks Bridge

The recent cold snap may have been uncomfortable for us, but it’s brought bald eagles to the area in big numbers. That’s good news for this weekend’s Eagle Days Festival at the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge. Dan Zarlenga from the Missouri Department of Conservation and a representative from the World Bird Sanctuary visit Fox 2 News at Noon to talk about these amazing birds and what’s happening this weekend.

Eagle Days at the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge

Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Just south of I-270 and Riverview Drive

Free