Ed Hightower Nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame

Former NCAA referee and local educator Ed Hightower has been nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame. Hightower, the former superintendent of Edwardsville School District 7 in Illinois for 19 years and a 36 year college basketball referee is humbled to receive this nomination.

Hightower recalls refereeing a University of Missouri game where the Antlers student group was on him throughout the game. Hightower theorizes that Tigers head coach Norm Stewart coached not only his team, but the Antlers fan group as well, all in fun of course.

Hightower also was asked if he had to choose just one profession, education or referee, he would choose education every time.