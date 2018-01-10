× For moms of boys, mixed emotions over sexual misconduct saga

Of the many American women dismayed by the wave of sexual misconduct scandals, there’s a subgroup with distinctive hopes and fears: mothers of boys.

Among them are women who have sought to raise their sons, sometimes from infancy, to shun sexist mindsets and be respectful of girls. Yet even some of these mothers worry about countervailing peer pressure their sons might face. And there’s uncertainty as to whether their sons’ generation, as adult men, will be less likely to perpetrate or condone sexual misconduct.

Among the new developments: some lively family conversations about harassment and gender issues, plus a surge of interest in school-based programs that might help boys develop a respectful attitude toward girls from an early age.