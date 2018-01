× Gov. Greitens to deliver ‘State of the State’ address Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, MO — Missouri Governor Eric Greitens delivers his second ‘State of the State’ address Wednesday at 7pm in Jefferson City. The governor is expected to call for easing regulations on businesses and limits on gifts from lobbyists to lawmakers.

Like last year, Gov. Greitens is not expected to present his proposed state budget for the coming year.