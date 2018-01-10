Health Watch: Modern Day Midwives trending with new moms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new trend for expectant moms is emerging. Choosing a certified modern-day midwife during pregnancy.

The term ‘midwife’ may call to mind images of labor and childbirth during a bygone era, but choosing the care of a modern-day midwife is actually a very progressive idea, health care professionals say. In St. Louis, SLUCare Physician Group offers a team of midwives highly trained to help expectant mothers have healthy and safe births in a technologically advanced hospital setting. It's a collaborative approach to women's care that new moms are connecting with.

Certified Midwives strive to understand the mother's goals for her pregnancy and delivery. SLUCare nurse Rebekah Hassler, CNM at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital says women are choosing midwives because of the longer appointment times and one-on-one education to learn exactly what to expect throughout the pregnancy. And then the mom and midwife work together toward her goals for her labor and delivery. Hassler said initial appointments set the baseline for each mom, "Just from the very beginning, how do you feel about being pregnant? What are your hopes for your pregnancy? What are you concerned about? What are you excited about?"

Hassler works with two other Modern Day Midwives. Each brings special expertise to patient care, including lactation consulting and natural childbirth techniques. “We counsel women on things like family planning, prenatal care and breastfeeding, and we do well-woman checkups. They get all the care they’d receive in a regular clinic, but they also get extra education.”

Choosing a midwife isn’t about delivering babies at home. Moms have hospital births as usual, but the midwives are their main coaches during the process. If there is a problem during labor or delivery, an obstetrician is brought in.

