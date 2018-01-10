× Local reverend facing molestation charges

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 47-year-old reverend Wednesday of having sexual contact with a minor last year.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the suspect, identified as Jesse Claybon, the incidents happened between August 1, 2017 and September 29, 2017.

Prosecutors said Claybon rubbed the victim’s private parts over her clothing and had the victim rub his crotch over his clothes. The victim, who was under the age of 17 at the time, knew Claybon.

Claybon had been a reverend at the New Age Missionary Baptist Church.

Claybon was charged with four counts of fourth-degree child molestation. He remains jailed on a $75,000 bond.

No other victims have come forward, McGuire said, but county detectives are asking anyone that may have been victimized by Claybon to call 636-529-8210.