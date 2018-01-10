× Louis Maull Co. to be sold; barbecue sauce saved

ST. LOUIS – A beloved staple of the St. Louis barbecue scene may be saved after all, following concerning reports about the company’s future.

The Louis Maull Company is negotiating the sale of its barbecue sauce brands. A company representative said the deal could be completed in 7 to 10 days.

The identity of the buyer has not been revealed, but is said to have “strong St. Louis connections.”

The Maull’s barbecue sauce plant had stopped filling orders to grocery stores. Customers visiting the company website had been greeted with a banner saying, “…unable to process any orders.”

On Tuesday, the Maull’s plant, located north of downtown St. Louis, appeared to be shut down. No one was answering the phone.

Two recent court judgments against Maull’s, one for a food broker and another for a transportation company, totaled nearly $90,000. Both were awarded judgments representatives from Maull’s repeatedly failed to show up in court.

The company released the following statement Wednesday afternoon: