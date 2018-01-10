× Madison County Administration offices raided by sheriff’s department for possible illegal conduct

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said the execution of several search warrants at the Madison County Administration building Wednesday was the result of possible illegal conduct by county officials.

Witnesses said investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department seized several items including computers. Several witnesses said one of the offices that were targeted was the County Administrator’s Office. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Gibbons did not confirm the target of the investigation.

A statement from Gibbons said it was the later months of 2017 when his office received information of possible illegal conduct. Gibbons formed a task force involving multiple agencies and said the search warrants were the result of significant evidence developed by the Madison County Public Corruption Task Force. The statement went on to say Wednesday’s actions are part of a larger, ongoing investigation.

Gibbons said because of the sensitive nature of the case no additional information would be released until it’s legally appropriate.

Some taxpayers say the news makes them wonder what allegations would rise to the level of warranting a raid.

“It makes me nervous, to be honest with you,” said one taxpayer. “It makes you think your government is not working.”

