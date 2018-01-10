× Man charged in fatal shooting of his toddler’s mother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting the mother of his 2-year-old son after her body was found partly unclothed and bound with duct tape near the apparently unharmed child.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday that 23-three-year-old Joseph Gonsalez is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and child endangerment in the death of 19-year-old Elizabeth Richards.

Richards had dropped off the boy Saturday with Gonsalez, who lived with his parents. They found her body after returning home.

Police say Gonsalez was found about 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) away with a gunshot wound in his abdomen and wearing no pants or shoes. He’ll be transferred to jail when he’s released from the hospital. A prosecutor’s spokesman didn’t immediately return an email message about whether Gonsalez has an attorney.