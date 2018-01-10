Maryville University Men’s Basketball Winning with Local Flavor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Maryville University Saints men's basketball team is off to an 11-3 start this season thanks to some local talent. Led by local prep stars Nolan Berry (DeSmet), Robin Thompson (MICDS), Casey Teason (St. Charles), Jimmy Barton (DeSmet), Zach Colletta (Vianney), Teehjay Bogan (Jennings) and Eugene Jones (Belleville West) the Saints have won eight of their last nine games. They have their sites set on their first ever NCAA Division II post season tournament appearance.