ST. LOUIS, MO — There are more than half a million people over the age of 21 in Missouri without their high school diplomas. Those without GEDs are more likely to be unemployable and incarcerated.

Mers Goodwill Wants to change that by opening four adult high schools in the state of Missouri over the next 21 months. They're called Goodwill Excel Centers.

More information: MersGoodwill.org

Call: 314-982-8802