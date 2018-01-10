× Michelle Obama scheduled to speak at Indianapolis event

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Former first lady Michelle Obama is scheduled to visit Indianapolis for an event hosted by the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana.

“A Moderated Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama” is planned for Feb. 13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Women’s Fund hopes to distribute 500 free tickets to women and girls who may not otherwise be able to attend. The event is to be moderated by Alecia DeCoudreaux, a founding board member of Women’s Fund and a former president of Mills College.

The Women’s Fund is a special interest fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation. The fund seeks to create options and opportunities for women and girls in central Indiana.