Missouri is home to America’s ‘Best New Attraction’ that you’ve probably never heard of

Posted 3:09 pm, January 10, 2018, by , Updated at 03:13PM, January 10, 2018

SPRINGFIELD, MO — Missouri is home to another one of the best things to do that you’ve probably never heard of. USA Today readers have named “Wonders of Wildlife” in Springfield as 2017’s Best New Attraction.

What is “Wonders of Wildlife”? The “About Us” section of the website simply states, “Wonders of Wildlife celebrates people who hunt, fish, and act as stewards of the land and water.”

The attraction is so much more than that. Bass Pro Shop founder and CEO Johnny Morris put together 1.5 miles of immersive galleries featuring 4D dioramas and a 300,000 gallon aquarium. St. Louis Magazine notes that it has and 350,000 square feet of exhibits. That is more than the Smithsonian Natural History Museum in Washington, D.C.

Check out some of the images below. It looks well worth the trip across Missouri,

