× Missouri man gets 15 years for robbing Iowa bank

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A Missouri man with a record of robberies has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a bank heist in eastern Iowa.

Court records say 60-year-old Peter Lundberg, of St. Ann, Missouri, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Davenport. Records show Lundberg has two prior federal convictions for bank robbery and one state robbery conviction.

Prosecutors say Lundberg got less than $1,100 from a Bank of the West teller in Coralville, Iowa, when he robbed it on April 20. He and the woman driving him, Bridgette Durborow, of St. Peters, Missouri, were captured a short time later near Davenport.

Durborow has been sentenced to two years in prison.