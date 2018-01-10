× Pietrangelo & Schenn Selected to NHL All-Star Team

Blues players Alex Pietrangelo and Brayden Schenn have been selected to play for the Central Division at the NHL All-Star Game on January 28th in Tampa, Florida. It’s the first All-Star appearance for both players. Schenn, in his first season with the Blues has 17 goals along with 27 points for 44 points. Pietrangelo, the Blue catain, has seven goals to go along with 23 assists for 30 points. Vladimir Tarasenko and his team high 19 goals was not selected. He had been an All-Star in each of the last three seasons.