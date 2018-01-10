Police looking for robbery suspect still at-large from

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - A home robbery turned shooting in St. Charles County has one suspect in custody and another still at-large.

St. Charles County Police detectives want to talk to 26-year-old William Shockley. They said on November 19th Shockley went to a home in the 3000 block of St. Daphne to buy a small amount of marijuana. Detectives said once he got there instead of buying drugs Shockley and his friend Jervon Vaughn robbed the homeowners at gunpoint.

The homeowner and her son both sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds according to police. Jervon is in custody facing multiple charges but detectives are still looking for Shockley who they think may be in the St. Louis area.

According to court records, Shockley is currently on probation for robbery, burglary, domestic assault and possession of a firearm. Detectives said this clearly shows a pattern of behavior and that’s why they want to get him in custody as soon as possible.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. You can call or email CrimeStoppers that number is 1-866-371-TIPS.

All tips are completely anonymous.